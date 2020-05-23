Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Jockeys have been wearing masks while racing in Germany

Jockeys will wear masks if racing resumes behind closed doors on 1 June, according to British Horseracing Authority (BHA) protocols.

If a return to action is approved by the government, the first meeting would be held at Newcastle.

Social distancing officers will ensure people stay two metres apart and face coverings will be mandatory for those likely to breach restrictions.

"The key principle is to act in line with government policy," the BHA said.

"To protect those working and competing at race meetings, and to reassure the wider community that the risks of spreading coronavirus have been kept to a minimum".

Jockeys have worn masks during races in France and Germany, but discussions are still ongoing as to whether this will be the case when British horseracing resumes.

A 33-page document outlines measures to be employed, including an online education module and screening of all participants, with health-related questions and temperature checks before entering racecourses.

The sport will try to keep the use of any medical or NHS services to a minimum, employing private ambulances, hospitals and medics.

Royal Ascot organisers announced on Friday that the event will feature 36 races over five days should it take place as planned in June.