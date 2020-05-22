Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Down Royal will host the Ulster derby on 24 July

Northern Ireland horse racing will resume in July when behind closed doors meetings take place at Downpatrick and Down Royal, with the latter featuring the Ulster Derby.

The Downpatrick meeting will be on 15 July with the Ulster Derby taking place nine days later at Down Royal.

"It's hugely important racing comes back," said Down Royal chief executive Emma Meehan.

"It's a massive industry on the whole of the island."

Racing in the Republic of Ireland will resume behind closed doors at Naas on 8 June but the Down Royal chief says she accepts the sport will have to wait a further five weeks for its Northern Ireland return.

"We're understand that stakeholders aren't going to travel in the first 30 days after the resumption in the Republic.

"We are grateful to Horse Racing Ireland for positioning us in the calendar from July onwards."

There has been no racing in Northern Ireland since the St Patrick's Day meeting at Down Royal.

That was also held behind closed doors although Meehan acknowledges that significantly enhanced social distancing measures will be operation at the Northern Ireland meetings in July.

"We have a handle on what the expectations are in delivering on that but looking ahead there are more rigorous health screenings to adhere to.

"There will be pre-screen and temperature tests for participants on site and then there will be continuous monitoring of stakeholders and everybody that attends once they are on site."

With social distancing measures in operation, there will be no jockey's sauna facilities while they will also be expected to leave the course immediately after their final rides.

With Irish racing set to resume at Naas after an 11-week absence, Meehan acknowledged the sense of the relief within the industry.

"With regard to the racecourse we've had no income. We need to get going again and understand what that the picture looks like from a cash flow perspective."