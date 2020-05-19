Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

Longchamp hosts the prestigious Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October

French horse racing is set for more disruption just a week after the sport returned in the country, with some courses banned from staging events.

Government approval for racing has been withdrawn from areas still affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Longchamp, Saint-Cloud and Auteuil are among the courses in affected regions.

June's French 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas could switch from Longchamp to Deauville - in the north-west of France - as a result.

"France Galop is working on reorganisation plans for the May and June calendar and will announce as soon as possible where the meetings that were scheduled in the red zone will take place," said French racing's governing body.

"This calendar is likely to change as soon as a red department turns green."