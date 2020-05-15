Last updated on .From the section Horse Racing

The last racing in Ireland was held behind closed doors at Clonmel on 24 March

Irish horse racing is set to resume behind closed doors on 8 June after a two-and-a-half-month absence.

The Republic's roadmap to emerge from its coronavirus lockdown had suggested that the sport would not restart until the end of June at the earliest.

However, the date has been moved forward as a result of talks between the government and Horse Racing Ireland.

There has been no racing in Ireland since 24 March.

Before then, the sport had staged 10 fixtures behind closed doors after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar introduced a number of measures on 12 March restricting indoor and outdoor gatherings in response to the virus.

The pandemic has led to the cancellation of number of Ireland's biggest racing festivals, including Punchestown and Fairyhouse, but it is hoped that the Irish Grand National will be integrated into an enhanced autumn schedule.

HRI chief executive Brian Kavanagh said in April that racing in Ireland "will take a seismic economic blow from the fall-out of Covid-19".