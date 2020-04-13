Saudi Cup prize money withheld after trainer Jason Servis charged

Jason Servis (centre) trained Maximum Security to win the world's richest horse race

Organisers of the world’s richest horse race, the $20m (£15.5m) Saudi Cup, are to hold back from awarding the prize money after the winning trainer was charged in a criminal inquiry.

Jason Servis, trainer of Saudi Cup victor Maximum Security, was one of 27 people charged in the United States in March over alleged doping of horses.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia said it was "conducting its own investigation".

Until that is concluded, it "will withhold payment of prize money".

Maximum Security, who is jointly owned by Gary and Mary West and the Coolmore triumvirate of John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, is now in the care of Bob Baffert.

"Due to difficult operational circumstances caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic, the investigation has not yet concluded," a JCSA statement added.

"JCSA will issue no further statement until such time as the investigation is competed to our satisfaction."