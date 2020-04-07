Coronavirus: First four Classics of season postponed

Racing's first four Classics of the season - including the Derby at Epsom - have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Next month's Guineas meeting at Newmarket, featuring the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas, is off.

The Derby meeting in June, which includes the Oaks, is also affected, said Jockey Club Racecourses.

Talks are under way over rescheduling the big races - which are solely for three-year-old horses - later in 2020.

The Guineas meeting was scheduled to take place on 2-3 May, with the Derby meeting on 5-6 June.

"As a sport we have a responsibility to safeguard the staging of our Classics, and to position them within a sensible, balanced schedule of complementary events wherever possible," said Ruth Quinn, director of international racing and racing development at the British Horseracing Authority.

"We will continue to work together to deliver the optimal outcome within these unprecedented set of circumstances.

"We are developing plans to help ensure that a suitable race programme, for the long-term health of the sport, can be delivered in these challenging times. Naturally one of the key priorities is the staging of the generation-defining races.

"The plan will adapt depending on when racing recommences, but will aim to ensure that we provide suitable opportunities for the horses most likely to define the future of the thoroughbred breed if at all possible."

More to follow.