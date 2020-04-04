Virtual Grand National 2020: Potters Corner wins televised race

Forty horses who were most likely to take part in the real-life race were selected to take part in the virtual one

Potters Corner has won the televised Virtual Grand National after the big race was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 18-1 shot beat runner-up Walk In The Mill (16-1) in the computer-simulated race, with Any Second Now (10-1) third.

Tiger Roll, the 5-1 favourite, was fourth and 12-1 chance Burrows Saint finished fifth.

Bookmakers offered odds, with profits going to NHS Charities Together.

Potters Corner, trained in Wales by Christian Williams, won the real-life Welsh Grand National in December under teenage jockey Jack Tudor.

All horse racing in Great Britain has been suspended until at least the end of April.

Forty runners who would have been most likely to line up at Aintree took part, using CGI technology and special algorithms.

Tiger Roll had been due to seek an unprecedented third consecutive win in Saturday's big race before it was called off on 16 March.

The animated version had much of the drama associated with the actual race, with long-time leader Aso falling in the closing stages.

A virtual race of champions preceded the main event, televised on ITV1, in which triple National victor Red Rum ran out the winner.