Virtual Grand National: What is your racing name?

With the real thing off, we have to make do with a virtual race on Saturday, but we want to know what YOUR Grand National name would be.

We have trawled through the runners from previous contests, so just follow these two simple steps and create your special name

STEP ONE: Select the date you were born.

For example if you were born on 4 April, then you choose 4.

STEP TWO: Select first letter of your first name.

For example if your name is Gordon then you choose G.

Congratulations, that's all there is to it!

Hope your name suits, and you have some fun if you follow the Virtual Grand National.