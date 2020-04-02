Aintree racecourse to donate 10,000 tickets to NHS staff and care workers

Tiger Roll won the Grand National in 2019

Aintree has donated 10,000 tickets for next year's Grand National festival to NHS staff and carers on Merseyside.

This year's Grand National - scheduled for this weekend - was cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Jockey Club has named Thursday, 8 April 2021 NHS Day and will distribute the tickets next year.

"We understand just how hard NHS and professional carers are working right now and this is our way of showing our gratitude," said director Dickon White.

As well as NHS staff, the Jockey Club says it will ensure professional carers from the social care sector will also benefit from the initiative.

Jan Ledward, chief officer at NHS Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Across local health and care, staff are working tirelessly to keep services running and give people the care they need, often in the face of significant challenges.

"Whether in GP practices, hospitals, community and mental health services, care homes, social care - or the many other areas that make up our local system - teams are showing incredible resilience and dedication. We’re delighted to see this enormous effort recognised.”