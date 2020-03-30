Peter Beaumont: Trainer of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Jodami dies aged 85

Peter Beaumont, who trained the 1993 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Jodami, has died aged 85.

Based in North Yorkshire, he also saddled the horse to win the Irish Hennessy Gold Cup three years running.

Beaumont won the Scottish National with Young Kenny and the RSA Chase at Cheltenham with Hussard Collonges.

He took the Topham Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree in 1991 with J-J Henry, ridden by his daughter Anthea Morshead.

Morshead, now clerk of the course at Kelso and Cartmel racecourses, said he had died peacefully in his sleep.