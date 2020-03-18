Paisley Park to wear heart monitor on return to work after Cheltenham disappointment

Paisley Park and connections celebrate the 2019 Cheltenham Festival win

Beaten Cheltenham favourite Paisley Park will wear a heart monitor for training after being cleared by vets to return after a heart irregularity.

The popular horse disappointed in last week's Stayers' Hurdle at the Festival, failing to defend his title.

The eight-year-old underwent tests in Newmarket, which all came back clear, but racing's shutdown means he will have an extended summer holiday.

Trainer Emma Lavelle said the vet remarked on how big his heart was.

"Some of the best horses are predisposed to this, making them that good but predisposed to electrical imbalances within their heart," Lavelle told the Racing Post.

"Paisley Park rectified everything of his own accord, which is very positive, and only 6% of horses have the symptoms reoccur.

"Regardless of him not running again this season it's still important we run these tests. He will do enough, doing a swinging canter, and as long as he's fine we will let him down for the summer."

Paisley Park follows other leading horses who have gone on to overcome heart irregularities.

The 2008 Gold Cup winner Denman made a full recovery while Sprinter Sacre, who lost his unbeaten record over fences when pulled up in the 2013 Desert Orchid at Kempton, went on to win the Champion Chase in 2016 before being retired the following month.