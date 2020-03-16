Coronavirus: Horse racing behind closed doors in Britain until end of March

Horse racing in Britain will be held behind closed doors from Tuesday until at least the end of March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Racing in England had continued despite the outbreak, with the Cheltenham Festival recording an attendance of 251,684 across four days last week.

The British Horseracing Authority said it plans for scheduled meetings to go ahead, but some may be cancelled.

Tuesday's meetings at Taunton and Wetherby will be the first affected.

Races in Scotland, including Monday's meeting at Kelso, have already been held behind closed doors because of the Scottish government's guidance against gatherings of more than 500 people.

More to follow.