Cheltenham Festival: Al Boum Photo lands back-to-back Gold Cup wins

Al Boum Photo only ran twice between his Gold Cup victories

Al Boum Photo became the first horse since Best Mate in 2004 to win back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups in a thrilling finish.

The 10-3 favourite, ridden by Paul Townend, jumped the fourth and third last fences superbly to move into contention in a keenly contested race.

He got in a great position coming down the Cheltenham hill and held on to beat Santini (5-1) by a neck.

Lost In Translation (10-1) was third, ahead of Rachael Blackmore's Monalee.

It was a fourth win of the day from four races for trainer Willie Mullins, who only won the Gold Cup for the first time last year.

A thrilled Mullins said afterwards: "It's a fantastic, absolutely unbelievable day. That man there on the screen, Paul Townend, people said he was under pressure.

"Paul does his own thing. He probably rides better under a little bit of pressure. [It was] really, really good from him.

"[I'm] delighted for Paul. It's not easy to take over from someone like Ruby Walsh, but Paul's gone and stamped his authority this season in Ireland riding for our yard."

Al Boum Photo's success sees him follow the great Best Mate, who won the race three times between 2002 and 2004.