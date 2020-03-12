Cheltenham Festival: Al Boum Photo aiming to defend Gold Cup crown

Paul Townend gave Willie Mullins his first Gold Cup win last year

Cheltenham Festival day four - BBC coverage Live text on the BBC Sport website from 13:00 GMT. Live radio commentary between 13:00 and 16:00 on BBC Radio 5 Live with coverage on Sports Extra between 16:00 and 17:45

Al Boum Photo will bid to become the first horse since Best Mate to defend the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

The 2019 winner gave champion Irish trainer Willie Mullins his first triumph in the big race after six second places.

Mullins also runs Kemboy, with rivals including Santini, Delta Work, Lostintranslation, Clan Des Obeaux and Presenting Percy.

A crowd of more than 60,000 is expected despite the coronavirus pandemic.

While attendances have been down this week, it is expected the total number of spectators at the four-day meeting, which concludes on Friday, will still be close to 250,000.

Special hand sanitiser stations and extra toilet facilities have been laid on in an attempt to contain any spread of the virus.

Will Nicholls defy the doubters?

Despite twice winning the mid-winter showpiece, the King George VI Chase at Kempton, Clan Des Obeaux has never come out on top in five runs at Cheltenham.

Trainer Paul Nicholls, seeking a fifth Gold Cup triumph, insists the track and longer trip should not be a problem.

Stable jockey Harry Cobden takes the ride and believes a break between races, greater experience and different tactics will all be of benefit.

"I'm really looking forward to it. He's an improved horse and Paul doesn't think he can get him any fitter," he told BBC Sport.

"He's had a perfect prep. I schooled him last week and he jumped fantastic. We are just hoping he is a stronger, older, wiser horse and hopefully I'll ride him a bit better, with more confidence and hang on to him a bit more.

"Native River coming out of the race is a big plus. I think last year we just went too hard early on."

Nicholls has won the race, which sees steeplechasers negotiate 22 fences over three-and-a-quarter miles, previously with See More Business (1999), Kauto Star (2007 and 2009) and Denman (2008).

Cobden - who at just 21 has one of the sport's biggest jobs and is an ambassador for Great British Racing - says a triumph in Friday's feature race would be difficult to surpass.

"It's the race I've always wanted to win. I'd rather have a Gold Cup than a Grand National," he said.

"My clearest memories of Cheltenham as a boy are of Kauto Star and Denman winning. Those were the days where you got home from school and watched the replays. I wanted to work for Paul Nicholls. I never thought I'd ride for him."

Blackmore eyes Cheltenham landmark

Rachael Blackmore (r) on Monalee

The success of female riders recently has been such that a social media campaign - using the hashtag #JustJockeys - was launched to illustrate that many are just as skilled as their male colleagues.

Leading the way is Rachael Blackmore, runner-up in the Irish jockeys' championship last year and winner of Tuesday's Mares' Hurdle on Honeysuckle.

The 30-year-old partners Monalee in the Gold Cup for trainer Henry de Bromhead and while no woman has ridden the winner of the race, Blackmore has won praise from someone well versed in succeeding.

"She's outstanding, strong, a beautiful horsewoman, with a very good racing brain," said Henrietta Knight, who trained Best Mate to land the contest in 2002, 2003 and 2004.

"The horses, whether they are steeplechasers or hurdlers, like running for her. She just has a wonderful way when she sits on them that must give them a lot of confidence.

"She's better than most of the men, and just as strong."

Al Boum Photo won nicely on his return at Tramore on New Year's Day, while Kemboy did beat his stablemate at Punchestown in May but unseated his rider at the first fence in the 2019 Gold Cup.

Santini, for Nicky Henderson, and the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work were second and third in the RSA Chase 12 months ago and look solid contenders.

Lostintranslation won the Betfair Chase but flopped in the King George, while Presenting Percy was well beaten when among the Gold Cup favourites last year.

Friday's schedule

13:30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 179y

14:10 - Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle 2m 179y

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

15:30 - Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2f 70y

16:10 - St. James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase 3m 2f 70y

16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase 2m 62y

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y

BBC coverage

13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

16:00-17:45 - 5 Live Sports Extra