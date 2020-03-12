Cheltenham Festival: Min holds off Saint Calvados to win Ryanair Chase

Paul Townend on Min
Min had never previously won at the Cheltenham Festival

Long-time leader Min held off the challenge of Saint Calvados to win the Ryanair Chase on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

The 2-1 chance, ridden by Paul Townend, led the field for most of the race.

Saint Calvados (16-1) and Gavin Sheehan tried to challenge late on but were unable to reel in the frontrunner.

A Plus Tard, the 7-4 favourite, was third but last year's winner Frodon and Bryony Frost finished well down the field.

More to follow.

