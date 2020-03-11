Cheltenham Festival: Politologue wins Champion Chase

Breaking news

Last year's runner-up Politologue led from start to finish to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase and shock the odds-on favourite Defi du Seuil.

Defi had gone off as the red-hot 2-5 favourite in the absence of Altior and Chacun Pour Soi.

But he was never in it as the 6-1 winner, ridden by Harry Skelton who was having his first ride in the race, jumped superbly and finished strongly.

It is the first winner of the 2020 Festival for trainer Paul Nicholls.

More to follow.

