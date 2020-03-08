Cheltenham Festival: Altior reported as lame three days before race

Trainer Nicky Henderson is trying to get Altior fit for Cheltenham

Two-time champion chaser Altior is facing an "uphill battle" to defend his title at the Cheltenham Festival after being reported lame three days before the race.

Altior is aiming to become the first horse since Badsworth Boy to win three Queen Mother Champion Chase titles.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said the 10-year-old was found to be lame on Sunday morning.

"We're working away and we'll either get lucky or we won't," said Henderson.

"It's due to an old splint that has been dormant. It's never bothered him before and, typically, it rears its ugly head now."

Altior suffered his first career defeat over jumps at Ascot in November, but returned to win his favoured two miles in the Game Spirit at Newbury last month.

The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday, with the Queen Mother Champion Chase taking place on Wednesday.