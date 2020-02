Racing at Newbury has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track

Saturday's feature horse racing fixture at Newbury has been abandoned because of a waterlogged track.

After 12 millimetres of rain fell overnight on already soft ground, the decision was taken at 08:15 GMT to cancel the meeting.

Newbury Racecourse posted on its Twitter account: "Racing has been abandoned.

"The ground is waterlogged and we are expecting more rain and strong winds throughout the day."