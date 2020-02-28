Saudi Cup: $20m contest is world's richest horse race

Horses exercising on the King Abdulaziz Racecourse ahead of the Saudi Cup

A maximum field of 14 horses is set to contest Saturday's first running of the Saudi Cup - the world's richest race.

The main event at 17:40 GMT has prize money of $20m (£15.5m) and takes place in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Female jockeys are being welcomed at the meeting despite the country's record on women's rights attracting criticism.

Maximum Security, who was disqualified after winning last year's Kentucky Derby, is among the big-race hopefuls.

A crowd of about 10,000 spectators is expected at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse, with the main race run over 1,800m on a dirt track.

Breeders' Cup Classic runner-up McKinzie bids for the $10m first prize, along with Godolphin contender Benbatl and the Irish challenger Magic Wand.

There are another seven races on dirt and turf, with prizes worth another $9.2m.

Raising the stakes - the world's richest race 1984 - Breeders' Cup Classic - $3m 1996 - Dubai World Cup - $4m 2010 - Dubai World Cup - $10m 2017 - Pegasus World Cup - $12m 2020 - Saudi Cup - $20m

It is the latest in a series of sporting events set to be held in Saudi Arabia, which has led to accusations of "sportswashing" - that the oil-rich nation is using sport to deflect criticism elsewhere.

Amnesty International has highlighted the country's "abysmal" human rights record.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Bandar told BBC Sport last year the racing event was part of efforts to "transform" the country.

"Men and women will be treated equally," he said when asked about jockeys.

On Friday, Britain's Nicola Currie will be one of seven international female jockeys becoming the first women to ride in a competitive race in Saudi Arabia.

Currie and six others are to compete in a points-based challenge over four races with seven male riders led by Frankie Dettori.

The Saudi Cup takes place a month before the Dubai World Cup, which for many years was the world's richest race. Trainers may well keep horses in the region to compete at both fixtures.