Richard Johnson: Jockey wins on return at Musselburgh 37 days after breaking right arm

Johnson has been champion jockey four years running

Champion jump jockey Richard Johnson won on his comeback ride - 37 days after breaking his right arm.

The 42-year-old steered 7-4 favourite Made For You to victory at Musselburgh for trainer Olly Murphy.

Johnson trailed jockey's rival Brian Hughes by three winners before injuring his arm in a fall at Exeter on 21 January.

He is now 19 victories behind Hughes, with the 2019-2020 season ending on 25 April.

Johnson was runner-up in the championship 16 times as AP McCoy took the title 20 years running, but has been champion since McCoy's retirement in 2015.

It was initially feared his broken arm could end Johnson's hopes of lifting the title again in April and derail preparation for the Cheltenham Festival, which starts on 10 March.

But he returned earlier than expected and hopes to reignite his bid to retain the championship.