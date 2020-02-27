Grand National: Entries for 2020 race at Aintree

All 89 remaining entries for the Grand National at Aintree on 4 April - a maximum of the 40 top-rated horses will line up on the day.

Number, horse, breeding, age ,weight, trainer

1 Tiger Roll (IRE) 10 11-10 Gordon Elliott IRE

2 Bristol de Mai (FR) 9 11-08 Nigel Twiston-Davies

3 Anibale Fly (FR) 10 11-02 Tony Martin IRE

4 Aso (FR) 10 11-02 Venetia Williams

5 Elegant Escape (IRE) 8 11-02 Colin Tizzard

6 Top Ville Ben (IRE) 8 11-02 Philip Kirby

7 Beware The Bear (IRE) 10 11-00 Nicky Henderson

8 Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 10 10-13 Gordon Elliott IRE

9 Jett (IRE) 9 10-13 159 Jessica Harrington IRE

10 Peregrine Run (IRE) 10 10-13 Peter Fahey IRE

11 Total Recall (IRE)11 10-13 Willie Mullins IRE

12 Magic of Light (IRE) 9 10-12 Jessica Harrington IRE

13 The Storyteller (IRE) 9 10-12 Gordon Elliott IRE

14 Ballyoptic (IRE) 10 10-11 Nigel Twiston-Davies

15 Talkischeap (IRE) 8 10-11 Alan King

16 Yala Enki (FR) 10 10-11Paul Nicholls

17 Burrows Saint (FR) 7 10-10 Willie Mullins IRE

18 Definitly Red (IRE) 11 10-10 Brian Ellison

19 Ok Corral (IRE) 10 10-09 Nicky Henderson

20 Sub Lieutenant (IRE) 11 10-09 Henry de Bromhead IRE

21 Tout Est Permis (FR) 7 10-09 Noel Meade IRE

22 Crievehill (IRE) 8 10-08 Nigel Twiston-Davies

23 Jury Duty (IRE) 9 10-08 Gordon Elliott IRE

24 Lake View Lad (IRE) 10 10-08 Nick Alexander

25 Vintage Clouds (IRE) 10 10-08 Sue Smith

26 Pleasant Company (IRE) 12 10-07Willie Mullins IRE

27 Acapella Bourgeois (FR) 10 10-06 Willie Mullins IRE

28 Any Second Now (IRE) 8 10-06 Ted Walsh IRE

29 Potters Corner (IRE) 10 10-06 Christian Williams

30 Shattered Love (IRE) 9 10-06 Gordon Elliott IRE

31 Death Duty (IRE) 9 10-05 Gordon Elliott IRE

32 Dounikos (FR) 9 10-05 Gordon Elliott IRE

33 Kildisart (IRE) 8 10-05 Ben Pauling

34 Ramses de Teillee (FR) 8 10-05 David Pipe

35 Double Shuffle (IRE) 9 10-04 Tom George

36 Kimberlite Candy (IRE) 8 10-04 Tom Lacey

37 Saint Xavier (FR) 8 10-04 Paul Nicholls

38 Valtor (FR) 11 10-04 Nicky Henderson

39 Walk In The Mill (FR) 10 10-04 Robert Walford

40 Warriors Tale 11 10-04 Paul Nicholls

41 Chef des Obeaux (FR) 8 10-03 Willie Mullins IRE

42 Class Conti (FR) 8 10-03 149 Willie Mullins IRE

43 Traffic Fluide (FR) 10 10-03 Gary Moore

44 One For Arthur (IRE) 11 10-02 Lucinda Russell

45 Romain de Senam (FR) 8 10-02 Paul Nicholls

46 Snugsborough Benny (IRE) 10 10-02 Liam Cusack IRE

47 Dallas des Pictons (FR) 7 10-01 Gordon Elliott IRE

48 Give Me A Copper (IRE) 10 10-01 Paul Nicholls

49 Lord du Mesnil (FR) 7 10-01 Richard Hobson

50 Now McGinty (IRE) 9 10-01 Stuart Edmunds

51 Poker Party (FR) 8 10-01 Henry de Bromhead IRE

52 Takingrisks (IRE) 11 10-01 Nicky Richards

53 Borice (FR) 9 10-00 Gordon Elliott IRE

54 Hogan's Height (IRE) 9 10-00 Jamie Snowden

55 Regal Encore (IRE) 12 10-00 Anthony Honeyball

56 Activial (FR) 10 9-13 Tom George

57 Atlanta Ablaze 9 9-13 Henry Daly

58 Cabaret Queen 8 9-13 Willie Mullins IRE

59 Dalko Moriviere (FR) 7 9-13 Jerome Larrigade FR

60 Dragon d'Estruval (FR) 7 9-13 Nicky Henderson

61 Le Breuil (FR) 8 9-13 Ben Pauling

62 Outlander (IRE) 12 9-13 Richard Spencer

63 A Toi Phil (FR) 10 9-12 Gary Moore

64 Cogry 11 9-12 Nigel Twiston-Davies

65 Dingo Dollar (IRE) 8 9-12 Alan King

66 Flying Angel (IRE) 9 9-12 Nigel Twiston-Davies

67 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 7 9-12 Nigel Twiston-Davies

68 The Young Master 11 9-12 Neil Mulholland

69 Mall Dini (IRE) 10 9-11 Patrick Kelly IRE

70 Monbeg Notorious (IRE) 9 9-11 Gordon Elliott IRE

71 Fitzhenry (IRE) 8 9-10 Paul Nolan IRE

72 Joe Farrell (IRE) 11 9-10 Rebecca Curtis

73 Ravenhill (IRE) 10 9-10 Gordon Elliott IRE

74 Roaring Bull (IRE) 7 9-10 Gordon Elliott IRE

75 Townshend (GER) 9 9-10 Nigel Twiston-Davies

76 Vieux Lion Rouge (FR) 11 9-10 David Pipe

77 Ami Desbois (FR) 10 9-09 Graeme McPherson

78 Moonshine Bay (IRE) 7 9-08 Jessica Harrington IRE

79 Out Sam 11 9-08 Gordon Elliott IRE

80 Fingerontheswitch (IRE) 10 9-07 Neil Mulholland

81 Singlefarmpayment 10 9-07 Tom George

82 Kilfilum Cross (IRE) 9 9-06 Henry Oliver

83 Soupy Soups (IRE) 9 9-06 Neil Mulholland

84 General Principle (IRE) 11 9-05 Gordon Elliott IRE

85 Spider Web (IRE) 9 9-05 Tom Mullins IRE

86 Scoir Mear (IRE) 10 8-12 Tom Mullins IRE

87 Rathlin Rose (IRE) 12 8-10 David Pipe

88 Disco d'Authie (FR) 11 8-07 David Cottin FR

89 Prince of Scars (IRE) 10 8-07 Gordon Elliott IRE