Frankie Dettori wins Winter Derby at Lingfield on Dubai Warrior

It was Frankie Dettori's first race of the year in Britain after a spell abroad

John Gosden's Dubai Warrior beat favourite Bangkok to capture the Winter Derby Stakes at Lingfield.

The four-year-old led throughout the one-mile two-furlong trip and won by two and three quarter lengths from 16-1 stablemate Court House.

It was a second successive victory in the race for jockey Frankie Dettori.

Andrew Balding's 8-13 Bangkok had won by four and a half lengths over the same course earlier this month, but was half a length further back in third.

Evergreen Italian Dettori won with Wissahickon last year and also triumphed in 2003 and 2004.

Following his impressive victory, Dubai Warrior was cut from 5-2 to 4-5 for Lingfield's Easter Classic, pushing Bangkok out to 5-2 second favourite.