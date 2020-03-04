Cheltenham Festival 2020: Race schedule and BBC radio coverage times

Last year's Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo will be looking to triumph again

Cheltenham Festival Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Dates: 10-13 March First race: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, plus text commentary, racecards and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

The best British and Irish-trained horses head to Cheltenham Racecourse for the 2020 Cheltenham Festival from 10-13 March.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 live sports extra will bring you commentary, including coverage of the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 15:30 GMT on the final day.

There will also be live text commentaries every day on the BBC Sport website and app.

Al Boum Photo, who secured a first Cheltenham Gold Cup victory for owner Willie Mullins last year, will bid to defend his title this year.

You can follow the latest news, text updates and expert analysis on the BBC Sport website, mobile app and social media accounts.

Full race schedule and BBC coverage

(All times GMT and subject to change. Distances in miles, furlongs and yards)

Tuesday, 10 March - Champion Day

Espoir D'Allen, ridden by Mark Walsh, won the 2019 Champion Hurdle

13:30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle 2m 87y

14:10 - Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase 1m 7f 199y

14:50 - Ultima Handicap Chase 3m 1f

15:30 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy 2m 87y

16:10 - Close Brothers Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) 2m 3f 200y

16:50 - Northern Trust Company Novices' Handicap Chase 2m 4f 44y

17:30 - National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Novices' Chase 3m 5f 201y

BBC coverage

13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Wednesday, 11 March - Ladies' Day

Altior and jockey Nico de Boinville won the Queen Mother Champion Chase last year

13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle 2m 5f

14:10 - RSA Insurance Novices' Chase 3m 80y

14:50 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle 2m 5f

15:30 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase 1m 7f 199y

16:10 - Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f

16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle 2m 87y

17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper

BBC coverage

13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Thursday, 12 March - St Patrick's Day

Last year's Ryanair Chase winner Frodon, ridden by Bryony Frost

13:30 - Marsh Novices' Chase 2m 3f 168y

14:10 - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

14:50 - Ryanair Chase 2m 4f 127y

15:30 - Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

16:10 - Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase 2m 4f 127y

16:50 - Daylesford Mares' Novices' Hurdle 2m 179y

17:30 - Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase 3m 2f

BBC coverage

13:15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Friday, 13 March - Gold Cup

Delta Work is one of the favourites to win this year's Gold Cup

13:30 - JCB Triumph Hurdle 2m 179y

14:10 - Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle 2m 179y

14:50 - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle 2m 7f 213y

15:30 - Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase 3m 2f 70y

16:10 - St. James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase 3m 2f 70y

16:50 - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase 2m 62y

17:30 - Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle 2m 4f 56y

BBC coverage

13:00-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

13.15-18:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Catch-up

You can listen to all our radio sports programming on the BBC Sounds app and via the BBC Sport website.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.