Newbury: Altior, Native River and Might Bite run at Newbury on 'Super Saturday'

Altior won the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in 2018 and 2019

Newbury - Super Saturday Date: Saturday 8 February Venue: Newbury Racecourse Times: 14:25 GMT Game Spirit Chase, 15:00 Denman Chase, 15:35 Betfair Hurdle Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio 5 live; report/results on BBC Sport website

They call Newbury's mid-February fixture 'Super Saturday', and although there are a few candidates for that description at this time of the jumps season, the scheduled appearance of a number of potential Cheltenham Festival stars ensures much interest.

Here's a look at some of the runners and riders in action four-and-a-half weeks before Cheltenham.

Game Spirit Chase (14:25 GMT)

Named in honour of the leading 1970s chaser owned by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, the 2020 race represents a big day for jump racing's most prolific horse of the modern era, Altior.

Or does it?

On the one hand, for some, the 10-year-old - trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by jockey Nico de Boinville in the silks of owner Patricia Pugh - has a reputation to restore after suffering defeat, at Ascot in November, for the first time in a 20-race career over hurdles and fences.

However, not only was that Ascot race, after which he was held up by a couple of minor issues, staged over further than this two miles - his favoured distance - but it was also won by Cyrname, a major talent in his own right.

Now that longer races are apparently off the agenda, and the defence of Cheltenham's twice-won Queen Mother Champion Chase is the aim, then completing a hat-trick in this significant contest - which he probably will, despite decent opposition - will mean some of the really quite fancy odds available on him for Cheltenham will surely begin tumbling.

Denman Chase (15:00)

Whatever the case with Altior, there's no doubting that this race ensures a red-letter day in the fledgling career of jockey Jonjo O'Neill junior.

While the 22-year-old son of the champion rider-turned-trainer has made eye-catching progress up the jockey ranks, and is the season's leading conditional [jumps' apprentice], the ride on Native River, in place of the injured Richard Johnson, can be seen as an early milestone.

That said, since getting the call-up from trainer Colin Tizzard to pull on the Brocade Racing owner's silks, O'Neill - who, English accent aside, seems to me hard to tell apart from his Irish-born dad - has been taking things in his stride, insisting he'll treat it as just another race.

But with a horse of the stature of two-time winner - and 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero - Native River, which takes on an old, out-of-sorts rival in Might Bite, he knows such a ride can never be entirely routine.

Richard Johnson rode Native River to victory in the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup

Betfair Hurdle (15:35)

In its various guises over the years, this competitive two-mile handicap has produced a couple of Cheltenham's champion hurdlers a month or so later, and if there is to be a year for another horse to follow Persian War in 1968 and Make A Stand (1997), it is surely 2020.

Not only does the Cheltenham race look wide open, but there's plenty of quality in the Newbury field.

Possibly, one piece in particular: the Lady [Pamela] Blyth-owned Not So Sleepy, trained by Hughie Morrison, to be ridden by jockey Johnny Burke.

Though eight years old, he is having only his sixth run in a hurdle race, but he's vastly experienced on the flat, most recently finishing fourth in the historic Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket in October 2019.

Two subsequent hurdle races, both at Ascot, have seen his rivals being led a merry dance ahead of victory - though Not So Sleepy is up in the weights now, his opponents may still need to keep wide awake to stop him doing it all again.

Kingmaker Chase (Warwick 14:05)

Jockey Gavin Sheehan continues to be one of the riders of the season to me, and he plans to show off his attributes first in the Kingmaker at Warwick on Rouge Vif before a 70-mile trip by helicopter to take the mount on Thebannerkingrebel in the big-field, feature hurdle at Newbury.

Rouge Vif may struggle to overcome the Dan Skelton-trained Nube Negra, which is considered the day's 'good thing' by a number of renowned formbook judges, but Thebannerkingrebel, trained by Jamie Snowden and on which Sheehan will wear the silks of owner Sir Chips Keswick, the Arsenal FC chairman, is rightly prominent amongst the names being touted.

On a busy day for jockeys, also travelling on to Newbury from Warwick are Paddy Brennan, Adrian Heskin, Richard Patrick and Sam Twiston-Davies, while Robbie Dunne is making his way from Uttoxeter.