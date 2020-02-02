Dublin Racing Festival: Delta Work wins Irish Gold Cup

Jack Kennedy rode Delta Work to a thrilling victory in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

The Pat Kelly-trained horse held off the challenge of favourite Kemboy in second, with Presenting Percy in third.

All three had a chance coming off the last fence, but Delta Work crossed the line one-and-a-half lengths clear.

It completes an impressive double after winning the Savills Chase at the same track at Christmas.

