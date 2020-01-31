Dublin Racing Festival: Faugheen, Presenting Percy, Honeysuckle star at Leopardstown

Rachael Blackmore will ride Honeysuckle in Saturday's Irish Champion Hurdle

Dublin Racing Festival Dates: Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 February Venue: Leopardstown racecourse Coverage: Saturday - Commentaries 13:25 GMT Dublin Chase, 15:10 Irish Champion Hurdle, Sunday - Updates on BBC Radio 5 live; reports & results on BBC Sport website

Jump racing's Dublin Racing Festival with its eight Grade One races is in only its third year, but it's already a prized fixture in the Irish calendar.

Here's a look at some star names taking part this weekend at Leopardstown, where prize money of 2.1m euros (£1.75m) is on offer.

Novices' Hurdle

Saturday 12:50 GMT

Leopardstown racecourse is so named not because it was once home to a zoo, but because in the Middle Ages citizens unlucky enough to contract highly-infectious leprosy were housed on the south Dublin site, then safely away from the city boundary.

In 2020, such is the strength of a relatively small group of trainers and jockeys at the Dublin Racing Festival - and in Irish jump racing full-stop - that their rivals could easily feel cast out.

Trainer Paul Nolan has not always been part of the 'in-crowd', but Latest Exhibition, racing for the Toberona Partnership of owners, looks a young hurdler to note after wins at Galway and Navan, plus a decent second place, and may well continue to put Nolan and team back on the big-race map.

Dublin Chase

Saturday 13:25

Despite his success, Ireland's long-standing champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins is renowned as a feet-on-the-ground merchant, not prone to hyperbole, so when he described Chacun Pour Soi as "a real racehorse" after winning at Ireland's 2019 Punchestown Festival, keyboards buzzed.

It meant, of course, that the eight-year-old's next race, at Leopardstown at Christmas, was the subject of considerable interest only for the horse, owned by financier Rich Ricci and his wife Susannah, to have his colours comprehensively lowered by A Plus Tard, from the stables of trainer Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Rachael Blackmore.

In what could emerge as the race of the weekend, the two clash again in the Dublin Chase with the Mullins camp anticipating "huge improvement"; Chacun Pour Soi, which is being aimed at Cheltenham's Queen Mother Champion Chase, is again ridden by Paul Townend, and lines up as one of the stable's four hopefuls in the race, a quartet that also includes the Riccis' talented Min, winner of the two stagings of this so far.

Irish Champion Hurdle

Saturday 15:10

The trainer/jockey combos associated with Chacun Pour Soi and A Plus Tard are again tipped to dominate here when de Bromhead's and Blackmore's rising star Honeysuckleputs her unbeaten record on the line against, among others for Team Mullins, Sharjah (ridden by the trainer's son Patrick) and Klassical Dream (Paul Townend).

Including a runaway success in a County Cork point-to-point race, Honeysuckle has won seven races from seven starts, making her as exciting a young jumper as there is in training currently, but she now faces her sternest test.

The two-mile distance is a bit of a query as all but one of her races have been over further, but her owner Kenny Alexander, chief executive of the parent company that itself owns bookmakers Ladbrokes and Coral, has been at the forefront of those shouting the odds about the task ahead, en route perhaps to Cheltenham's Champion Hurdle in March.

Novices' Hurdle

Sunday 13:55

Trainer Gordon Elliott has decided to head straight to the Cheltenham Festival with his much-heralded novice hurdlers Envoi Allen and Abacadabras, which means Easywork heads his charge here.

The style of successes at Gowran Park and then Limerick by the six year old, part of Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud racing operation, has certainly lived up to the horse's name.

Elliott, who's never quite managed to break Willie Mullins' monopoly on Ireland's prize money-decided training championship holds a narrow advantage going into this weekend but with so much money up for grabs, anything could happen - and Henry de Bromhead and Joseph O'Brien are not that far behind either.

Novices' Chase

Sunday 15:00

Faugheen is one of the most popular horses in training, with supporters donning scarves in his honour

Faugheen - the brilliant champion hurdler nicknamed, rhythmically, 'the Machine' - has made a remarkable transition to steeplechases at the grand old age of 11, far older than most novices, with wins at Punchestown and then Limerick, easily beating the talented Samcro.

Now aged 12, jibes about Faugheen, which represents the Ricci-Mullins axis, having passed his 'sell-by date' are a memory as he attempts to make it three out of three in chases with the Elliott-trained Battleoverdoyen looking the principal threat.

Though unquestionably prolific during a career that has also seen long periods of absence because of injury, the horse's record at Leopardstown has proved topsy-turvy: true, he had success in the 2016 Irish Champion Hurdle, but all other visits have resulted in high profile defeats, most notably when falling very heavily at Christmas 2018.

Faugheen with owner Rich Ricci and trainer Willie Mullins

Irish Gold Cup

Sunday 15:30

Few horses in jump racing can have had more words written and spoken about them than Presenting Percy, and again there's much interest in his Irish Gold Cup debut against the 2019 winner Bellshill and Kemboy, both Mullins-trained, and Elliott's Delta Work, which beat all three over this three-mile distance at Leopardstown at Christmas.

Presenting Percy, a nine-year-old dual Cheltenham Festival winner, to be ridden as usual by jockey Davy Russell in the silks of owner Philip Reynolds, is trained by Pat Kelly, renowned for being as shrewd as he is taciturn, to the extent that he practises an almost Trappist-like silence when it comes to discussing his runners - it's only added to the aura around his stable star.

Well-fancied in the 2019 Cheltenham Gold Cup, the horse never featured and was later found to be lame, but his fans have retained their faith and certainly weren't put off by what was a promising effort in fifth behind Delta Work at Christmas.

Presenting Percy has won twice at the Cheltenham Festival

Final word…

The meeting may have quickly become a significant milestone during the Irish jumps season, but it's failed to impact much on British contenders.

Monsieur Lecoq (Champion Hurdle, Saturday), Ena Baie (Mares Handicap Hurdle, Sunday) and La Bague Au Roi, a winner at the fixture in 2019 but going for the Irish Gold Cup on day two this time, are the only equine visitors from Britain.

It's clearly not the prize money that's keeping them away, nor the prestige, but more one suspects the fact that Ireland's jumpers have so much strength in depth that the British would rather not take them on until forced to on home soil at Cheltenham in March.