Sizing John: 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner out for the season

Sizing John, ridden by Robbie Power, beat Minella Rocco to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Sizing John, the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering another injury setback.

Trainer Jessica Harrington said the horse, who was a 12-1 shot for Sunday's Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown, was not 100% after a workout at the Curragh.

"It is very frustrating for all our team," said the Irish trainer.

Sizing John fell when returning to racing at Punchestown on 31 December after 733 days off with an injury.