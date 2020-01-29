Grand National 2020: Tiger Roll heads 105 entries for Aintree race

Tiger Roll won the 2019 Grand National from Magic Of Light, Rathvinden and Walk in the Mill

Tiger Roll is among 105 Grand National entries as trainer Gordon Elliott aims the horse at an unprecedented third successive win in the Aintree race.

The 2018 and 2019 victor is one of 18 entries for Elliott.

Last year Tiger Roll became the first horse since Red Rum in 1977 to win back-to-back Grand Nationals.

The 173rd running of the world's richest steeplechase, which has prize money of £1m, takes place at 17:15 BST on Saturday, 4 April.

A maximum of 40 runners will line up on the day, with the weights for each contender announced on 11 February.

Red Rum won the race three times but was runner-up twice before his third triumph.

One For Arthur, winner in 2017, joins Tiger Roll among this year's entries, as does 2019 runner-up Magic Of Light.

History-seeking Tiger Roll is due to begin his campaign at either the Grade Two Boyne Hurdle at Navan on 16 February or the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham on 10 March.

Trainer Elliott accounts for 18 of the 45 Irish-trained entries in total - the most of any handler - and is targeting a fourth triumph in the race that would see him join Fred Rimmell and Ginger McCain as the most successful trainer in Grand National history.