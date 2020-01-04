Fiddlerontheroof races to Tolworth Novices' Hurdle win at Sandown

Fiddlerontheroof and Robbie Power move clear at Sandown to win by six lengths

Jockey Robbie Power said there were options at Cheltenham for his six-year-old mount Fiddlerontheroof after another commanding victory at Sandown.

The 5-4 favourite surged home by sixth lengths in the Grade One Tolworth Novices' Hurdle - after a seven-length win at the track in December.

On soft ground over two miles, Power moved his horse clear with two to jump, with Jeremys Flame (6-1) second.

He said: "He's a big strong horse now and handles that ground really well."

It was the third time in four years that trainer Colin Tizzard, who took charge of the horse in October, had won the race.

Power said Fiddlerontheroof may move up to two and a half miles at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but the going may dictate that he runs in the opening race of the coveted event, the Supreme, over two miles.

"We won't decide on 4 January but if it was a very soft Cheltenham he'd probably be better off in the Supreme - and if it was a normal good ground Cheltenham, the two and a half would be ideal," Power explained. "He'll have entries in both.

"That was ideal. He had a good gallop on very testing ground which brings his stamina into play. The further the race went the happier I was and the better he travelled."