Welsh Grand National 2019: Elegant Escape eyes title defence

Elegant Escape is carrying 9lb more than when he won the Welsh National last year

Elegant Escape bids to become the first back-to-back winner of the Welsh Grand National in 30 years at Chepstow on Friday.

The Martin Pipe-trained Bonanza Boy made history when becoming the first winner of consecutive titles in 1989.

Colin Tizzard's Elegant Escape is carrying 11st 12lb, 9lb more than when he won in Monmouthshire last year.

Joe Tizzard, assistant to his father, said: "Any rain that falls will play to his strengths."

A total of 17 runners have declared for the Welsh National, with Welshman Evan Williams firing a three-pronged assault with Pebbles Bay, Prime Venture and Virginia Chick.

Other leading hopes including Stuart Edmunds' Now McGinty, the Paul Nicholls-trained Truckers Lodge and Potters Corner, who won last season's Midlands National for Christian Williams.

Despite the extra weight being carried by Elegant Escape, Joe Tizzard is confident the seven-year-old can rise to the challenge.

"He proved he can carry top weight in the Ladbrokes Trophy. He was second in that last year before winning at Chepstow and ran every bit as well to finish third in it this year," Tizzard added.

"We are half-thinking of the Grand National for him, but this was always his target this side of the new year.

"We will see how he comes out of it, as we want to save a little for a spring campaign."

Tizzard Snr, who also won the 2016 Welsh National with subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River, has a second string to his bow in this year's renewal in West Approach.