King George VI Chase: Clan Des Obeaux lands back-to-back victories

Sam Twiston-Davies had last ridden Clan Des Obeaux in a race in April 2017

Clan Des Obeaux made it back-to-back wins in the King George VI Chase with a dominant victory at Kempton.

Sam Twiston-Davies' mount came to the front of the field with two fences left and the 11-2 chance went well clear to win by 21 lengths.

It gives trainer Paul Nicholls a record-extending 11th win in the prestigious Boxing Day race.

The 5-4 favourite Cyrname, also from the Nicholls yard, was a distant second and never looked entirely comfortable.

But the seven-year-old winner, who is part-owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, looked the fresher and jumped superbly.

This was a particularly sweet victory for Twiston-Davies, who took the ride after Harry Cobden opted to ride Cyrname, and after Twiston-Davies was replaced by Cobden as number one jockey for Nicholls last year.

Clan Des Obeaux's only start this season saw him finish second at Down Royal in November - the same month that Cyrname inflicted Altior's first career defeat over fences. And that win may have taken more out of him than originally thought.

Although Cyrname took the lead at Kempton with over a circuit to go - and was still just about in front rounding the home turn - the eventual winner was travelling the better and showed his class.

Irish challenger Footpad was third, but the big disappointment was the Colin Tizzard-trained Lostintranslation, who seemed to be struggling to keep tabs early on and was ultimately pulled up by Robbie Power, having briefly looked like he might play a part at one stage.

Earlier at Kempton, talented mare Epatante showed her class to win the Christmas Hurdle.

The JP McManus-owned five-year-old had disappointed when hot favourite for the mares' novices' hurdle at last season's Cheltenham Festival, but is back to form this season.

The 2-1 joint favourite won by five lengths from Silver Streak, with Ballyandy third, and gave trainer Nicky Henderson a record ninth win in the race.