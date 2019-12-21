Ascot racing under threat as second inspection called

Paisley Park is set to defend his title in the Marsh Hurdle, which is widely known as the Long Walk Hurdle, at 14:25 GMT on Saturday

Racing at Ascot on Saturday is under threat due to heavy rain and waterlogging.

Officials said a second inspection will take place at 11:30 GMT after initial checks at 08:00.

A six-race card is scheduled to start at 12.40, and features Paisley Park in his defence of the Marsh Hurdle.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "It's marginal and we're moving rails and hurdles to find a racing line. We're hopeful."