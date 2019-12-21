King George VI Chase 2019: Clan Des Obeaux, Cyrname and Lostintranslation set for Kempton showdown

Lostintranslation will hope to translate his early season form into success in the festive highlight

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase Date: Thursday 26 December Venue: Kempton Racecourse Time: 15:05 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Clan Des Obeaux, Cyrname and Lostintranslation head a list of seven possible runners in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Cyrname, trained by Paul Nicholls, and Colin Tizzard's Lostintranslation won on their seasonal returns last month.

Nicholls also saddles last year's winner Clan Des Obeaux, while Tizzard has the 2018 runner-up Thistlecrack.

Irish hopes are carried by Footpad, who bids to provide Willie Mullins with a second win after Florida Pearl in 2001.

The potential field is completed by Aso, trained by Venetia Williams, and Warren Greatrex's mare La Bague Au Roi.

Nicholls is seeking to add to his record haul of 10 King George triumphs.

Cyrname inflicted a first defeat over jumps on Altior in the Christy 1965 Chase at Ascot, while Colin Tizzard's Lostintranslation proved himself a top-class staying chaser with victory over Haydock specialist Bristol De Mai in the Betfair Chase.

The ground was reported as being mainly soft on Friday but drier weather is expected from the beginning of next week.

"We've had 64 millimetres since December 14. Ground conditions are very much soft and probably bits of good to soft down the back straight and in the home straight, but I think the jockeys will say it's soft," said clerk of the course Barney Clifford.

"The outlook has improved and we are forecast to be drier. There is still the chance of a shower here and there. Kempton is like a sieve. It does drain well."