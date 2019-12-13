Trainer Paul D'Arcy faces disciplinary after horse tests positive for banned steroid

The horse tested positive following a race victory at Newmarket in August 2018

Trainer Paul D'Arcy is facing disciplinary action after his horse Nampara tested positive for an anabolic steroid following victory in a race at Newmarket in August 2018.

The British Horseracing Authority has instructed an independent panel to hear the case on Tuesday.

It is understood only a 'trace amount' of the steroid boldenone sulphate was found and D'Arcy will contest the case.

The use of anabolic steroids is banned in British horse racing.

D'Arcy, who is based in Newmarket, has been a trainer for more than 20 years and triumphed in the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 2003 with Indian Haven.

Nampara, a 10-1 chance, tested positive after winning a six-furlong handicap race on 3 August 2018.

The panel will sit on Tuesday afternoon, with the appeal of the 'Sandown Seven' jockeys who were given 10-day bans for ignoring a stop flag scheduled to be heard in the morning.