Sandown: Seven jockeys banned for ignoring flag

By Cornelius Lysaght

BBC horse racing correspondent

Sandown Racecourse
The seven jockeys have a right of appeal

Seven jockeys are set to miss the lucrative Christmas and new year racing programmes after receiving bans for ignoring a flag signal to stop a race at Sandown because of a stricken horse.

Philip Donovan 'won' the London Grand National on Doing Fine, but the race was declared void.

The other jockeys are Daryl Jacob, Harry Skelton, Adam Wedge, Jamie Moore, James Davies and Stan Sheppard.

All seven have a right of appeal.

