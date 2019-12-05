Hollie Doyle: Jockey breaks record for female wins - 107th victory at Southwell

Hollie Doyle has broken the record for British victories by a female jockey in a calendar year after riding her 107th winner of 2019 at Southwell.

The 23-year-old triumphed aboard Class Clown to pass the landmark set by Josephine Gordon.

Doyle is only the third British woman to reach a century in a year after Hayley Turner and Gordon.

She regularly rides against men, and was beaten in a race on Wednesday by her jockey boyfriend Tom Marquand.

"I feel a bit emotional. I just feel very grateful and very lucky," said Doyle.

Doyle had equalled Gordon's record, set two years ago, on Saturday but had several near misses before reaching the landmark.

She was runner-up four times in 15 races before her thrilling triumph on Class Clown, trained by David Barron.

The 4-1 favourite had been slightly reluctant to enter the stalls for the six-furlong nursery race, but Doyle stayed calm and produced a perfectly judged ride to take victory on the line.

Trainer Barron said he was "delighted" for Doyle.

"She's had the odd ride for us. Obviously she's mainly based down south, so we haven't used her a lot and that's her first winner for us.

"She gave him a very good ride as he wouldn't be the most straightforward of horses, but she got him going.

"She is very strong in a finish."

