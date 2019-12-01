Hatton's Grace Hurdle: Honeysuckle makes it seven wins in a row

Rachael Blackmore has been on board for the last six of Honeysuckle's seven straight wins

Henry de Bromhead's Honeysuckle made it seven wins out of seven with victory in the Grade One Hatton's Grace Hurdle.

Ridden by Rachael Blackmore, the 9-10 favourite romped home nine lengths clear of Bacardys at Fairyhouse.

JP O'Brien's four-year-old Fakir D'oudairies won the Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase over two miles four furlongs by a remarkable 22 lengths.

He took the lead at the seventh of the 16 fences and surged to an emphatic second successive win of the season.

On a good day for the favourites in the Grade One races, Gordon Elliott's 8-11 shot Envoi Allen, ridden by Davy Russell, beat another of the trainer's five-year-olds Abacadabras.

He captured the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle over two miles by a length and a half to maintain his 100% winning record in his seventh race.