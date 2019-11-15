Cheltenham cleared for weekend racing following heavy rain

An improving picture at Cheltenham

Racing at Cheltenham will go ahead this weekend following an inspection.

Friday's opening day was abandoned on Thursday afternoon after 37 millimetres of rain in 18 hours left standing water on the Gloucestershire track.

The going remains soft, heavy in places for Saturday's eight-race BetVictor Gold Cup day and the third-last hurdle and fence will be omitted.

Sunday's Cross Country Chase will also be run, although the Aintree fence will be omitted.