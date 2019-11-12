Enable voted Horse of the Year at Cartier Awards; jockey Pat Smullen honoured

Enable's York victory was her third Group One success of the season

Enable has been voted Horse of the Year for the second time at racing's Cartier Awards.

The mare, ridden by Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden, was also named the top older horse.

Leading stayer Stradivarius and filly Starcatcher were others to win awards for the Dettori-Gosden combination.

Nine-time Irish champion Flat jockey Pat Smullen, who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, was given the award of merit.

In September, Smullen persuaded 20-time champion jump jockey AP McCoy and eight other former top riders to come out of retirement to take part in a race which has raised more than 2m euros for cancer research.

"You have to face it - what else do you do, lie down and give up? You can't do that," said Smullen.

Smullen with McCoy after the former jump jockey's win on Quizical at the Curragh

In the Horse Of The Year category, Blue Point, Magical, Star Catcher, Stradivarius and Waldgeist were nominated alongside Enable.

It is the fifth time in six years Gosden has trained the leading horse in European Flat racing's end of season awards - after Kingman (2014), Golden Horn (2015), Enable (2017) and Roaring Lion (2018).

And a fifth award for Enable - who was top older horse last year and leading three-year-old filly in 2017 - matches the record of the legendary Frankel, also owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte operation, in securing five wins at the awards.

Enable, who will stay in training next year, just missed out on a historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe victory when beaten by Waldgeist last month.

The four-year-old mare won the Coral-Eclipse Stakes and the Yorkshire Oaks either side of a thrilling triumph over Crystal Ocean to become the first horse to regain the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

All the award winners

(Horse, trainer. owner)

Horse of the year: Enable (John Gosden/Khalid Abdullah)

Older horse: Enable

Stayer: Stradivarius (John Gosden/Bjorn Nielsen)

Three-year-old colt: Too Darn Hot (Charlie Appleby/Godolphin)

Three-year-old filly: Starcatcher (John Gosden/Anthony Oppenheimer)

Two-year-old colt: Pinatubo (Charlie Appleby/Godolphin)

Two-year-old filly: Quadrilateral (Roger Charlton/Khalid Abdullah)

Award of Merit: Pat Smullen