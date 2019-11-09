Give Me A Copper provides part-owner Sir Alex Ferguson with Wincanton win

From the section

Ferguson was at Wincanton to watch Give Me A Copper win

Give Me A Copper, part-owned by ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, won the Badger Beers Silver Trophy at Wincanton.

Soupy Soups made a late charge for victory but finished second, with Royal Vacation third.

Jockey Bryony Frost, on Present Man, missed out on a hat-trick of wins.

"That was nice. He produced at just the right time. The excitement at the end, you couldn't beat it," Ferguson told ITV.

The victory under jockey Harry Cobden gave trainer Paul Nicholls, who also trains Present Man, his 10th in the contest.

Earlier, Champion Hurdle contender Fusil Raffles, trained by Nicky Henderson, won the Elite Hurdle.