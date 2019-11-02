Joseph O'Brien seals Breeders' Cup jockey/trainer double

Iridessa (left) wins by a neck from Vasilika

Joseph O'Brien became only the second person to ride and train a winner at the Breeders' Cup, as Iridessa won the Filly and Mare Turf race in California.

The 26-year-old son of legendary trainer Aidan also becomes the youngest winning trainer in the event.

O'Brien became the youngest winning jockey when he won the Turf race aged 18 aboard St Nicholas Abbey in 2011.

Frankie Dettori finished fourth on Saturday with Fanny Logan, while Aidan O'Brien's Just Wonderful was fifth.

Mirth set the pace and soon built a big lead, but she was swamped in the straight as Iridessa, ridden by Wayne Lordan, and Vasilika fought out the finish in the one mile and two furlongs contest.

Iridessa, who finished third behind Billesdon Brook over a mile at Newmarket last month, battled on to win by a neck.

Last year's winner Sistercharlie, the odds-on favourite, was three lengths back in third, with Richard Hannon's Billesdon Brook eighth on this occasion.

"It's unbelievable," O'Brien said. "I've always got a much greater kick training a winner than riding a winner since I stated training.

"It's a dream, really, I've had a handful of Breeders' Cup runners, but for this to happen it's very special and it hasn't sunk in yet."

Winning jockey Lordan said: "Joseph never ties you down with riding instructions, other than to suggest I might be in second, third or fourth in the early stages, and it's a comfort knowing that Joseph has the experience of riding at the Breeders' Cup."

Frenchman Freddy Head is the only other man to win at the event as both a rider and trainer.

He won the Breeders' Cup Mile as a jockey for the second time in 1988 and as a trainer 20 years later.