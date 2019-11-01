Down Royal Festival: Clan Des Obeaux aims for return to form in Champion Chase

Clan Des Obeaux clinched victory in the King George VI Chase last December

Last season's King George VI Chase winner Clan Des Obeaux is among the contenders in Saturday's Champion Chase at the Down Royal Festival.

After his Kempton Park triumph on Boxing Day, Paul Nicholls' horse disappointed at the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Aintree Grand National festival.

However, there is optimism the right-handed track may suit the horse part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Noel Meade's Road to Respect will aim a second straight win in the Grade One.

But Nicholls' assistant Harry Derham believes Clan Des Obeaux, who will be ridden by his King George winning jockey Harry Cobden, "will take a lot of beating".

"He had a school on Thursday morning and we are very happy with him," said Derham, hoping to be involved in a fifth Nicholls triumph in the Northern Ireland race.

"I would say he is at least 5lb better going right-handed. He just jumps slightly to his right and he always has done."

Sean Flanagan rode Road To Respect to victory in last year's big race at Down Royal

Road To Respect aims for first back-to-back wins

Road To Respect will attempt to become only the third horse after Beef Or Salmon [2004 and 2006] and Kauto Star [2009 and 2010] to win the race twice - but the first to land back-to-back renewals.

"He goes there as well as he's been," said trainer Meade.

"I couldn't be happier with his preparation and he's in good shape."

Meade also saddles Snow Falcon, who made a winning reappearance at Gowran four weeks ago.

Road To Respect is one of three wearing the Gigginstown House Stud colours, along with the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Delta Work and Alpha Des Obeaux.

A three-time Grade One-winning novice, Delta Work did have an entry in the Daily Mirror Chase over near two and a half miles on the same card, but connections opted for the longer race.

"Delta is going for the big one because we want to keep him to three miles," said Gigginstown's racing manager Eddie O'Leary.

Trainer Elliott added: "Delta Work is in great form. It wouldn't be the end of the world if he got beaten first time out.

"Look at him last year, he won here and improved all year."