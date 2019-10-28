Mark Johnston: Trainer breaks British record at Kempton

By Frank Keogh

BBC Sport

Mark Johnston
Mark Johnston has trained at least 100 winners every season for 25 consecutive years

Trainer Mark Johnston has broken the record for most British Flat racing winners in a year with Bavardages bringing his 236th victory of 2019.

The 8-1 shot, ridden by stable jockey Joe Fanning, landed a nursery handicap at Kempton.

Johnston, 60, set a record for most British career victories with his 4,194th success in August 2018.

He also broke his own record for most winners in a month with his 50th victory in July this year.

The previous record for most winners in a calendar year was set by Richard Hannon in 2013 and equalled by Richard Fahey in 2015.

