Jockey David Mullins in hospital after fall at Thurles

David Mullins has other notable victories including the Irish Champion Hurdle

Grand National-winning jockey David Mullins has been airlifted to hospital after a fall at Thurles in Ireland.

The 23-year-old, who won the big Aintree race in 2016 on Rule The World, was riding Lean and Kean in the handicap chase at the Tipperary track.

Racing was delayed for more than half-an-hour as an air ambulance attended.

Mullins, a nephew of champion Irish trainer Willie, was second on Pleasant Company after a photograph in the 2018 National, which was won by Tiger Roll.

Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board medical officer, Dr Linsey Mason, said: "David Mullins has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital for further investigation following a fall in the second race.

"David was alert, speaking, moving all limbs and comfortable leaving Thurles."