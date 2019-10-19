Champions Day: Magical wins Champion Stakes as Aidan O'Brien seals double

Magical has landed the Champion Stakes, a first for trainer Aidan O'Brien, who claimed a double at Champions Day at Ascot.

The daughter of Galileo won her ninth win in 21 starts over the one mile and two furlongs race.

O'Brien also triumphed with Kew Gardens, who won the Long Distance Cup.

"She has a great attitude and she's everything you want in a race horse," jockey Donnacha O'Brien said of Magical.

The evens favourite won on soft ground at the same fixture last year, beating Coronet in the Group One British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

More to follow.