Pinatubo: Unbeaten Godolphin colt wins Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket

Pinatubo (right) wins the Dewhurst Stakes to maintain the 100% winning start to his career

Charlie Appleby's Pinatubo enhanced his growing reputation with victory in the Group One Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket.

The Godolphin colt had a higher rating by Timeform than champion horse Frankel at the same age after winning by nine lengths at The Curragh last month.

And on soft ground, the 1-3 favourite made it six wins out of six by moving clear to win by two lengths.

Arizona (14-1) challenged strongly and finished second, with Wichita third.

In overcast conditions, Aidan O'Brien's Arizona, nine-and-a-quarter lengths behind Pinatubo in third at The Curragh last month, made the running on the inside but William Buick manoeuvred the favourite skilfully through the field in the nine-horse race and took to the front into the final furlong.

"We're all behind this horse and thankfully he's kept the dream alive for the winter and we can have something to talk about," Appleby said.

"The ground was testing out there and it's testament to the horse."

Wichita, supplemented for the race by O'Brien, was four-and-three-quarter lengths back in third.