Arc de Triomphe: Enable & Frankie Dettori denied as Waldgeist wins

Enable and Frankie Dettori were denied a record third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as Waldgeist pipped her on the line to win Europe's richest race.

Enable, the winner in 2017 and 2018, was a length clear going into the closing stages but was overhauled.

Waldgeist, ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot, gives French trainer Andre Fabre an eighth win in the Arc.

"I am very proud that Waldgeist managed to beat such a fantastic mare," Fabre said. "I am delighted."

More to follow.

