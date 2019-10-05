Billesdon Brook wins Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket

Billesdon Brook
Billesdon Brook and Sean Levey (red and green colours) took charge of the one-mile race

Last year's 1,000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook won the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Jockey Sean Levey rode the 16-1 shot to a narrow victory ahead of Veracious in second and Iridessa in third.

Laurens, the 2018 winner, was overtaken with two furlongs to go after leading for the majority of the one-mile race.

"She's such a special filly and she never looked like getting beaten today," trainer Richard Hannon told ITV.

Laurens had been bidding for a seventh Group One victory in her final race.

In 2018, Billesdon Brook became the biggest-priced winner in the history of the 1,000 Guineas, winning at odds of 66-1.

