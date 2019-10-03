Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Enable to face 11 rivals in bid for historic Arc treble

Enable is seeking a 13th consecutive victory at the ParisLongchamp racecourse

Hot favourite Enable will face 11 rivals as she bids to win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for a record third time on Sunday.

The five-year-old, who be ridden again by Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden, has been drawn in stall nine.

She heads the race's smallest field since 2007 as she seeks a 13th consecutive win.

Only one horse - Urban Sea in 1993 - has won from stall nine in the last 55 runnings of Europe's richest race.

Among her main rivals will be the Aidan O'Brien pair of Japan - drawn next to Enable in stall 10 - and Magical (8), French Derby winner Sottsass (1), last year's Arc fourth Waldgeist (3) and Godolphin contender Ghaiyyath (12).

Enable, who has won 10 races at the top Group One level for owner Khalid Abdullah, including the Arc in 2017 and 2018, has been described by Dettori, 48, as the "Queen of racing".