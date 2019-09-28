Newmarket: Earthlight wins Middle Park Stakes for trainer Andre Fabre

Earthlight (blue) remains unbeaten after five races
Earthlight (blue) remains unbeaten after five races for owners Godolphin

Earthlight is clear second favourite behind Pinatubo for next year's 2,000 Guineas after winning the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The 11-4 favourite, trained in France by Andre Fabre, won by a neck under Mickael Barzalona from Golden Horde (16-1) and 100-1 shot Summer Sands.

Two leading hopes disappointed - Siskin was unsettled in the stalls and did not race while Mums Tipple came seventh.

Frankie Dettori won the Cambridgeshire Handicap for John Gosden on Lord North.

Earlier, Millisle took the Cheveley Park Stakes for trainer Jessica Harrington.

